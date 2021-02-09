X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court hears petition over Amaravati land, asks respondents to file counter in two weeks

Supreme Court hears petition over Amaravati land, asks respondents to file counter in two weeks
x

Supreme Court hears petition over Amaravati land, asks respondents to file counter in two weeks

Highlights

The supreme Court on Tuesday has heard the petition regarding irregularities in Amaravati lands.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has heard the petition regarding irregularities in Amaravati lands. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy has heard a petition filed by the state government seeking quashing of the stay imposed by the High Court on the SIT and the Cabinet sub-committee investigation.

However, the respondents sought time to file a counter affidavit. The tribunal ordered that a counter affidavit be filed within two weeks and adjourned the next hearing to March 5.

On the other hand, justice Ashok Bhushan clarified that the Supreme Court will hear the case of Dammalapati also on March 5. It has already said that the case will not be heard in the High Court. He said full arguments would be heard on March 5.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X