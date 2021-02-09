Supreme Court hears petition over Amaravati land, asks respondents to file counter in two weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has heard the petition regarding irregularities in Amaravati lands. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy has heard a petition filed by the state government seeking quashing of the stay imposed by the High Court on the SIT and the Cabinet sub-committee investigation.

However, the respondents sought time to file a counter affidavit. The tribunal ordered that a counter affidavit be filed within two weeks and adjourned the next hearing to March 5.

On the other hand, justice Ashok Bhushan clarified that the Supreme Court will hear the case of Dammalapati also on March 5. It has already said that the case will not be heard in the High Court. He said full arguments would be heard on March 5.