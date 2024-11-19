Supreme Court Issues Notices to YS Avinash Reddy in YS Viveka murder case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has issued notices to Kadapa YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy concerning the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjeev Khanna, addressed a petition filed by YS Sunitha Reddy on Tuesday, which sought to revoke the bail granted to MP Avinash Reddy by the Telangana High Court.

During the hearing, lawyer Siddhartha Luthra highlighted alarming issues related to the investigation, stating that an approver in the case had faced threats from Chaitanya Reddy, son of Shivashankar Reddy. Luthra revealed that a private doctor had visited the jail with the intent to influence witnesses, thus raising concerns about the integrity of the ongoing investigation. He emphasized that Dr. Chaitanya Reddy was not a medical professional who regularly performed examinations and had violated jail regulations.

In response to the information presented, the CJI inquired about the frequency of Dr. Chaitanya Reddy's jail visits. The bench decided to include Dr. Chaitanya and the state government as respondents in the case while also issuing notices to MP Avinash Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy. The Supreme Court adjourned the next hearing for this petition to March 3.

Additionally, the bench heard a separate petition from Sunitha, her husband Rajasekhar Reddy, and CBI SP Ramsingh, who sought to quash the cases registered against them. Luthra explained that the investigation into the murder case was being obstructed by private complaints against the investigating officer. He asserted that these complaints were an attempt to mislead the investigation and propagate false narratives, including claims of blood vomiting. The bench has issued notices to the relevant respondents and postponed the next hearing to February 24 of the following year.

In related news, YS Sunitha Reddy was seen attending the Andhra Pradesh Assembly today, where she inquired about the progress of the YS Viveka murder case, signaling her ongoing engagement in this high-profile legal matter.