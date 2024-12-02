Live
Supreme Court Orders YS Jagan to Submit Detailed Report on Illegal Cases by CBI, ED
The Supreme Court has instructed the CBI and ED to submit complete details of YS Jagan's illegal cases within two weeks. The court has also asked for information on pending discharge petitions and cases in the Telangana High Court.
The Supreme Court has ordered the CBI and ED to provide complete details of YS Jagan's illegal cases.
The details must be submitted within two weeks. The bench asked for the discharge petitions pending in the lower court to be included and suggested providing details of pending applications in the Telangana High Court.
The details of the CBI and ED cases should be presented separately in a chart form. Affidavits with all the details were ordered to be filed within two weeks.
Earlier, AP Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju filed a petition, claiming that the investigation into Jagan's illegal assets case was being delayed and should be transferred to another state.
Justice Abhay S. Oka’s bench took up the case. During the proceedings, lawyers from both sides pointed out that the Telangana High Court had already ordered the trial to be conducted daily.
The bench questioned why the trial had been delayed for so many years. Lawyers explained that the delays were due to discharge petitions, adjournments, and investigations in higher courts.
Dharmanam stated that appropriate directions would be given once the details of the pending cases are provided. Orders from the Telangana High Court, trial court, and details of pending cases must be submitted.
The next hearing has been adjourned to the 13th of this month.