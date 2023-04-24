Supreme Court quashes Telangana High Court interim orders YS Avinash's bail petition

The Supreme Court has issued a crucial verdict interim orders issued by Telangana High Court on MP Avinash Reddy's bail petition in the murder case of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy. The Supreme Court quashed the Telangana High Court's interim order saying that the orders of the High Court were affecting the investigation. However, the supreme court asked YS Avinash Reddy to seek anticipatory bail from Telangana High Court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also extended the deadline of the case till June 30. At the time when the High Court struck down the interim order, Avinash's lawyer asked the Supreme Court bench to postpone the arrest for a day. However, the Supreme Court said it cannot give relief for 24 hours.

It is known that the Supreme Court had previously issued orders to complete the investigation of Viveka's murder case and file the charge sheet before April 30. However, an affidavit was filed on behalf of the CBI as it was not possible to complete the investigation by the end of the month. In response to this, the Supreme Court extended the investigation deadline till June 30 and gave relief to the CBI.