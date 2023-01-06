Supreme Court stays TDP leader Narayana's remand order in paper leak case

Former TDP minister P Narayana got relief in the Supreme Court as it stayed the remand order of the High Court in the paper leakage case. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Jagan government. Senior counsel Siddhartha Ludra, Guntur Pramod and Guntur Prerna argued in the court on behalf of P. Narayana. A bench headed by Justices Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Dutta heard the case.



Earlier, Chittoor District Court Magistrate granted bail to Narayana. The High Court revoked the bail and ordered the surrender of Narayana and now the Supreme Court stayed it today.

It is known that the question papers were leaked during the conduct of class 10 exams in the month of April-May last year. The police arrested Narayana in this case and produced him before the Chittoor Magistrate. Narayana was released on bail after the magistrate refused remand. The police filed a revision petition in the sessions court. After the hearing, the Sessions Court canceled the bail order of Narayan and ordered him to surrender in the court. The Supreme Court has stayed the orders of the High Court.