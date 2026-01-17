Surveillance to improve security in temples across AP

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government increased its focus on enhancing safety and security in temples across the state.

Along with improving safety and security in the shrines, the concentration is also on preventing incidents of vandalism. As part of it, the endowments department has intensified its efforts to improve CCTV surveillance in all major temples.

Along with the existing CCTV cameras, the department officials focus on various points where more such cameras could be set up, especially in temples where continuous crowds are witnessed.

During the recent department officials review led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he underlined that security monitoring in temples should be strengthened and directed the officials to install an adequate number of CC cameras in all temples, including the smaller ones.

IT department officials noticed that in some temples, CC cameras have been installed inside the premises, but there is no adequate coverage in the temple surroundings.

As a result, several unwarranted incidents have been taking place in some of the temples.

Further, it has been observed that some of the smaller temples do not have sufficient financial resources to install the required number of CCTV cameras. In view of such lapses, instructions were issued to all the 26 district endowments officers in the state to carry out a detailed survey of all smaller temples in their respective districts and assess where CCTV cameras have already been installed and where else they could be set up further to cover even entry/exit points and other vulnerable areas.

Soon, AE endowments of the district along with an inspector and EO would visit each temple to examine the requirement and submit a report, suggesting requirement of additional installations.

This covers even smaller temples where there is a lack of financial strength.

Based on the report and requirement, Commissioner of Endowments Department K Ramachandra Mohan would take a call on sanctioning funds to the temples.

Apart from effective surveillance, the officials are also ensuring to get a data backup of minimum 90 days and integrate CCTV systems with local police monitoring centres or centralised temple security monitoring units wherever there is a possibility.

Also, training programmes will be facilitated to temple staff and security personnel on CCTV operation, monitoring protocols and response measures to security alerts.