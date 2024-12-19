Survey vessel INS Nirdeshak commissioned

Visakhapatnam : Endowed with 80 per cent of indigenous content, the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project INS Nirdeshak gets commissioned at Naval Dockyard here on Wednesday.

Built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, the commissioning ceremony was presided over by Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth, while Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar hosted the commissioning ceremony marking the formal induction of the second of the four ships of Survey Vessel (Large) project designed to conduct hydrographic surveys that aid in navigation and support maritime operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth said that highly specialised ships, the survey vessels, play a vital role in charting the oceans. These are sophisticated niche platforms that allow for a more accurate collation of oceanic data, its precise processing, resulting in highly reliable charts that enhance maritime operations and safety, he informed.

Emphasising that the survey ships also act as a credible maritime diplomacy tool, he said, “When our survey ships undertake missions in support of a friendly country, they epitomise what India believes in lending unconditional support to a friend in need. This would help in strengthening our bilateral ties and in opening up and promoting trade opportunities in the long run.”

With the state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic survey equipment, the 110-mt-long vessel is powered by two diesel engines. Representing the reincarnation of the erstwhile Nirdeshak, which served the Indian Navy for over three decades, the latest survey ship resonates India’s expertise in ship design and construction and Indian Navy’s focus on strengthening ‘Aatmanirbharta’.

The vessel enables precise mapping for safe navigation and planning in deep-sea operations, expands survey capabilities in hazardous and restricted zones and facilitates faster and safer data collection for wreck identifications and environmental studies.

Hydrographic surveys are vital for enhancing maritime safety by identifying navigational hazards, up-dating nautical charts and supporting the global shipping industry. By providing these services to region-al states, India reinforces its role as a preferred maritime partner. With an endurance of over 25 days at sea and a top speed exceeding 18 knots, INS Nirdeshak is set to enhance India’s maritime capabilities, play a pivotal role in mapping the nation’s waters, strengthening India’s strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region through its foreign cooperation surveys.

In addition, regular joint hydrographic missions and training programmes will enhance interoperability and trust among regional navies. INS Nirdeshak can also be utilised to train personnel from neighbouring countries in hydrographic surveying, fostering self-reliance and technical expertise.

The vessel will contribute significantly to the Indian Ocean Region’s security, environmental health, strengthening India’s leadership in regional collaboration, scientific exploration, and peacekeeping missions.