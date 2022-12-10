Survivors of human trafficking need support

Vijayawada (NTR District): Women, who came out of prostitution and rescued from human trafficking, are still facing stigma and discrimination by society, said Apoorva, the president of Vimukthi.

Vimukthi is the State-level forum of survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation. She convened a press meet in Vijayawada on Friday on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. Addressing the participants, Apoorva stated that 88% of the women rescued from human trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation are still defamed and dishonoured besides suffering stern stigma. They are facing extreme challenges and are living a pathetic life without a helping hand that console their crisis and share their tears, she added.

"It is always emphasised in speeches and confined to papers that human rights are equal to all citizens in the country and in the State irrespective of caste, religion and occupation. But it is a big dilemma for us that why don't the policy makers and planners and great influential people in society are not recognising even that these human rights are equally applicable to those, who are lured, deceived and forcedly pushed even without her knowledge in to the vicious cycle of prostitution by some other person," she worried.

Apoorva opined that there should be widespread awareness about sex work and the difficulties faced by the sex workers. She stressed on the need for financially supporting the victims to start an alternative livelihood that enhances the scope to start a life of their own choice.

Vimukthi leaders K Mounika, Baji Vali, Lavanya and HELP organisation representatives Bhaskar, Nithin, Roja, Sharmila, Bajeebi and others participated in the programme.