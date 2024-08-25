  • Menu
Susila Nethralaya chief felicitated

Dr Sudhakar Rao, Head of Susila Eye Hospital, being felicitated at Kurnool on Saturday

Kurnool : Dr Sudhakar Rao, Head of Susila Eye Hospital, said that medical camps conducted by Susila Nethralaya Hospital in Kurnool joint district for the poor people are satisfactory.

Dr Chanduna felicitated Dr Sudhakar Rao for conducting free medical services to the poor, with a shawl and bouquet here on Saturday.

M Sumalatha said that under the auspices of Susila Eye Hospital, free eye glasses are being provided to journalists and poor people at free eye medical camps. Hospital staff and others were present.

