Live
- Shortage of jobs due to govt's anti-youth policies: Kharge
- PM's greets Telugus in Mann Ki Baat
- Govt taking path-breaking initiatives: Minister
- Telegram founder Pavel Durov faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted
- Discussed Guv’s ‘unconstitutional’ move in MUDA case with party high command: CM
- Country can never forget Chandrayaan-3 achievement: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
- Daggubati Purandeshwari shows her generosity, helps accident victim in Rajamahendravaram
- MLC Teenmar Mallanna hails reform in revenue system
- Study reveals plant-based diets may not be sufficient for older adults
- RR Act enforced; six mills raided
Just In
Susila Nethralaya chief felicitated
Highlights
Dr Sudhakar Rao, Head of Susila Eye Hospital, said that medical camps conducted by Susila Nethralaya Hospital in Kurnool joint district for the poor people are satisfactory.
Kurnool : Dr Sudhakar Rao, Head of Susila Eye Hospital, said that medical camps conducted by Susila Nethralaya Hospital in Kurnool joint district for the poor people are satisfactory.
Dr Chanduna felicitated Dr Sudhakar Rao for conducting free medical services to the poor, with a shawl and bouquet here on Saturday.
M Sumalatha said that under the auspices of Susila Eye Hospital, free eye glasses are being provided to journalists and poor people at free eye medical camps. Hospital staff and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS