SVIMS, IEA doing yeoman service to epilepsy patients

Tirupati: With an aim to provide training to the medical officers working in PHCs in identifying the epilepsy patients at the field level and to provide proper treatment to them, SVIMS held an oration programme on Thursday. It was held jointly by SVIMS neurology department and Indian Epilepsy Association, Tirupati branch on ‘Epilepsy care model for rural India’.

Addressing the gathering, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma recalled that in association with Indian Epilepsy Association (IEA), Tirupati branch, SVIMS neurology department has been organising free epilepsy clinics every month since February 1999. For the patients attending these free clinics, they have been providing free medicines for a month. Now, about 600-650 patients are benefitting from these free clinics.

Stating that 85 per cent of Indians are living in rural areas, she said that more epilepsy patients could be identified in these areas. Hence, it was decided to bring awareness among the PHC medical officers with the help of district medical and health department about identifying epilepsy patients and giving them primary treatment. The patients should use the medicines regularly as advised by the patients without fail and failing to do so, the problem will be severe, she warned.

Founder trustee and chairman of Epilepsy Foundation, Mumbai Dr Nirmal Surya delivered the oration through a powerpoint presentation. He said in several major cities in Maharashtra also free epilepsy clinics were held and distributed free medicines. The people were educated on the disease and he felt the need that the Central government should guide the states on this aspect.

SVIMS medical superintendent Dr R Ram, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, IEA vice president Dr Raghava Reddy, principal of Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women Dr Sharan B Singh, community medicine head Dr Nagaraju and RMO Dr Koti Reddy were present.