SVIMS set for world-class transformation: TTD chief

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is undergoing a transformative phase, poised to evolve into a world-class centre for healthcare, medical education and research, with a massive infrastructure upgrade already in motion.

Speaking at the 13th convocation of SVIMS on Wednesday, TTD Chairman B R Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of the institute, outlined a bold vision for its future.

Naidu announced that SVIMS will soon collaborate with international medical experts and implement advanced services including AI-driven healthcare, robotic surgeries and online OPD appointments. “We are committed to making SVIMS a global medical hub that not only serves Rayalaseema but all of Andhra Pradesh with state-of-the-art healthcare,” he said.

Recalling the institution’s inception in 1993, Naidu paid tribute to the vision of the then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao, under whose leadership SVIMS was established. “In its 30-year journey, SVIMS has grown into a giant banyan tree of healthcare, offering super-speciality services to thousands,” he said.

Highlighting the institution’s current capacity, Naidu noted that the OPD sees nearly 1,500 patients daily, while around 750 inpatients are being treated regularly. The hospital conducts 30 to 50 surgeries each day.

TTD currently provides SVIMS with an annual revenue grant of Rs 60 crore, with an additional Rs 24 crore coming through the Pranadana Trust. The TTD Chairman further announced that Rs 71 crore has been newly-sanctioned based on recommendations from a high-level committee headed by former IAS officer IV Subba Rao, with the approval of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “In addition, infrastructure projects worth Rs 600 crore are already in progress. Recruitment for doctors, nurses and technicians will also begin soon,” he added.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao stated that SVIMS has witnessed remarkable growth since coming under the administration of TTD. He also announced that Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology will be integrated into SVIMS as the SVIMS Advanced Cancer Care Centre.

While the original plan had envisioned 14 departments, they will be restricted to six current departments. The centre will immediately utilise 300 beds and five operation theatres.

Chief guest Dr M Hanumantha Rao, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS Madurai, reflected on his long-standing association with SVIMS and urged the new graduates to blend compassion with technological expertise.

“Medical professionals must balance modern healthcare demands with wellness practices such as yoga and meditation,” he advised.

SVIMS Vice-Chancellor Dr R V Kumar presented the annual report, expressing gratitude to the TTD and the Board of Trustees for their unwavering support. During the convocation, degrees were conferred on 501 graduates. Additionally, 40 gold medals and four merit awards were presented.

The event was attended by Director of Medical Education (Academic) Dr G Raghunandan, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla, members of the SVIMS Governing Council including Dr H Narendra, Dr Janaki Subhadra, along with other staff and students.