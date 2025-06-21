SVIMS, Siddha research unit jointly organise seminar on yoga

Tirupati: On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, a seminar on yoga was jointly organised by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and Siddha Clinical Research Unit, Tirupati on Friday. Addressing the seminar, SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that regular practice of yoga in daily life can help individuals overcome both physical and mental stress, thereby leading to better health.

He described yoga as a divine remedy for health, and stressed that yogasanas play a crucial role in maintaining physical well-being.

Dr Vanajakshamma, Controller of Examinations and Senior Professor of Cardiology, highlighted that Therapeutic Yoga for the Management of Non-Communicable Diseases plays a vital role in modern healthcare.

Professor of Physiology Dr Sarvani explained that various yogasanas and pranayama techniques positively impact the body’s systems including tissues, nerves, respiratory, and cardiovascular systems, by enhancing their functioning. Dr Samraj, in-charge of the Siddha Clinical Research Unit, Tirupati, stated that there is no medicine greater than yoga.

He added that daily yoga practice leads to complete physical and mental well-being, especially when practiced in areas exposed to sunlight, which enhances its benefits.

Associate Professor in National Sanskrit University Dr D Jyothi remarked that yoga can be used as a preventive medicine. She said regular yoga practice plays a significant role in preventing diseases and improving both physical and mental health.

Senior Professor of Nephrology Dr. Siva Kumar, Principal of Physiotherapy Dr Madhavi, Principal of the College of Nursing Dr Sudha Rani, Counselling Psychologist at IIT Tirupati and CEO of Manobhava Psychology Institute Neeraja, Head of Community Medicine Dr Nagaraju, and several others also participated in the event.