SVIMS to introduce robotic technology for surgeries

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is making preparations to introduce robotic technology for various surgeries under different departments in the near future, announced Director-cum-Vice- Chancellor Dr RV Kumar.

SVIMS organised 4th Simhadri Satyanarayana Rao Chair Oration organised by the Department of surgical oncology on Tuesday. The oration, titled ‘Decentralising Excellence and Democratising Access: A Bright Future for Healthcare in India’, was delivered by Dr Vishwajyoti P Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer (Asia Pacific) of SSI Innovations, New Delhi.

Delivering his address through a PowerPoint presentation, Dr Srivastava explained the latest developments in surgical robotics and the growing accessibility of advanced healthcare technologies in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kumar highlighted the importance for doctors and medical students to stay abreast of the latest innovations in cancer care.

He said that to match global advancements, SVIMS was taking steps to implement robotic-assisted surgeries soon. On the occasion, Dr Vishwajyoti P Srivastava, who has made significant contributions to the field of surgical robotics, was felicitated with a gold medal.

Head of the Surgical Oncology Department, Dr H Narendra, said that under Dr Srivastava’s leadership, robotic surgeries have been successfully performed in several hospitals across the country.

SVIMS Professor of Surgical Oncology Dr Manilal, Dean Dr Alok Sachan, Registrar Dr Aparna Bitla, Principal of Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women Dr Usha Kalavath, and several other faculty members participated in the programme.