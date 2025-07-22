SVU College of Sciences earns praise from SWAYAM-NPTEL

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) College of Sciences has earned national recognition from the prestigious SWAYAM-NPTEL platform for its active participation in promoting online education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As part of NEP-2020, universities across India have been integrating SWAYAM’s online courses, designed and delivered by premier institutions like IITs, NITs, and Central Universities, to enhance students’ learning and skills.

SVU has successfully incorporated these courses into its postgraduate curriculum across various semesters. Particularly, in the January–April 2025 semester, Dr Bharathi from the Department of Mathematics played a significant role in coordinating and facilitating SWAYAM courses. Acknowledging her efforts, NPTEL has issued an appreciation certificate to Dr Bharathi for her contributions.

SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, and College of Sciences Principal Prof V Padmavathi extended their compliments to Dr Bharathi. They expressed happiness over SVU College of Sciences receiving the ‘Best New Local Chapter’ award and Bharathi being honoured with the ‘SPOC Appreciation Award’ by NPTEL.

The officials remarked that SWAYAM courses have been well-received by students at SVU. A significant number of students from the College of Sciences have enrolled in NPTEL courses across the second, third and fourth semesters, successfully acquiring skills and certificates. They also highlighted that SC, ST and differently-abled students benefit from fee concessions for these courses, making them more accessible and inclusive.