SVU performs well in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has reached a significant global milestone in the 2025 World University Rankings. It is ranked within the 1201-1500 range in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 is recognized as the most comprehensive evaluation of university performance worldwide, using 18 meticulously designed indicators. These indicators measure universities across five core areas: Teaching (learning environment), Research Environment (volume, income and reputation), Research Quality (citation impact, strength, excellence and influence), International Outlook (staff, students and research), and Industry Engagement (income and patents). The 2025 edition includes 2,092 universities, with 185 new entries compared to last year.

SV University secured 36.2 in Teaching, 11.6 in Research Environment, 26.3 in Research Quality, 25.6 in Industry, 29.2 in International Outlook in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings – 2025. Notably, Sri Venkateswara University has emerged as the leading institution in Andhra Pradesh, as no other University in the state has secured a good ranking.

On this occasion, SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao stated, “These rankings are a testament to the collective efforts of our faculty, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students. With everyone’s cooperation, we have achieved remarkable academic progress, which is reflected in these prestigious Global Rankings”.

Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu remarked, “This achievement is a proud moment for SVU and it demonstrates our commitment to academic and research excellence. I am confident that we will continue to strive for even greater success in the future”. The Vice-Chancellor and Registrar encouraged the SVU community to maintain the momentum and work together to achieve even higher accolades in the coming years.