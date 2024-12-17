SVU researcher Challa Sridevi gets Doctorate

  • Menu
Challa Sridevi, researcher from Department of Zoology, SV University, has been awarded with doctorate for her thesis titled 'Impact of Arsenic and Cadmium on Histopathological and Biochemical Changes in Liver and Kidney of Male Albino Rats'.

Tirupati: Challa Sridevi, researcher from Department of Zoology, SV University, has been awarded with doctorate for her thesis titled ‘Impact of Arsenic and Cadmium on Histopathological and Biochemical Changes in Liver and Kidney of Male Albino Rats’.

Her research, supervised by retired Prof Dr A Usha Rani, has been widely recognised, with papers presented at national and international conferences and published in reputed journals. The announcement was made by CE Damla Nayak.

