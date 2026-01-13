Swami Vivekananda’s teachings inspiration for youth

Vijayawada: The163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was commemorated as part of the National Youth Festival organised by the Youth Welfare Department at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Ramakrishna Matham assistant secretary Swami Sthiti Kanthananda calling upon the youth to take Swami Vivekananda’s teachings as a role model, said that the power to shape and lead the future world lies with the youth of the nation. He stressed that young people must strengthen their willpower and determination to achieve their life goals.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s famous Chicago address and his life experiences, Swami Sthiti Kanthananda said they continue to inspire generations. He narrated the incident in Kashi where Vivekananda courageously faced a group of monkeys, drawing a parallel to life’s challenges and urging youth to confront problems boldly instead of running away from them.

Youth Welfare Department Deputy Director SVDS Ramakrishna said competitions were held across 26 districts, with winners receiving certificates and mementos. Krishna District STEP and KRUSHI CEO U. Srinivasa Rao also spoke.

Certificates and shields were presented to winners from Krishna and NTR districts. Several officials, social activists, students, NCC and NSS volunteers participated in the programme.