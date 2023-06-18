Swarna pushparchana for Simhachalam deity

Visakhapatnam: Amid Vedic chants and rituals, 'swarna pushparchana' was performed with fervour to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Under the supervision of temple officials, Paluri Narasinga Rao and archakas, arjit seva was performed offering 108 golden flowers to the deities on Sunday.

In the wee hours of the day, the priests woke Sri Govinda Raja Swamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi up as a part of suprabhatha seva.

Later, the deities were decorated at the temple kalyana mandapam before performing the swarna pushparchana. A large number of devotees at the temple witnessed the special puja.