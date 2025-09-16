Live
Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan to benefit women
Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is organising Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan programme for 15 days from September 16, informed its director Dr K Rambabu.
Inaugurating a helpdesk for the purpose here on Monday, the VIMS director mentioned that free medical checkups at the premises would be continued till October 2. The programme is initiated based on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
Women will be provided with free medical tests and treatment for cancer, sugar, BP, ENT, eyes, lungs, and overweight problems, Rambabu informed. He stated that awareness on organ donation, blood donation camps, and free vaccinations will be organised during the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan programme.
Along with blood tests, X-rays and ultrasound scanning will be carried out for women in need, he added. The hospital director appealed to the women to utilise the services provided. Deputy Director Srinivas Kumar, RMO Dr Sirisha, doctors and staff participated in the programme.