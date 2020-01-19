Kakinada: SWC member assures justice to rape victim

Kakinada: State Women's Commission (SWC) member S Rajya Lakshmi said that youth are indulging in sexual abuse under the influence social media.

She visited the government general hospital on Saturday to enquire about the condition of four-year-old girl, who was sexually abused on terrace during kite festival in the city.

Rajya Lakshmi said that it is a heinous crime to molest a four-year-old girl.

She said the issue is being brought to the notice of the Chairman of the State Women's Commission and the parents of girl will be provided justice under the Disha Act.

She called upon the parents to focus on their children's behavior as they addicted to cell phones regardless of age.

Rajya Lakshmi said the parents should restrict the children over the use of cell phones. She said that the Women's Commission would conduct awareness programmes to prevent such incidents. ICDS PD Sukha Jeevan Babu, DSP Karuna Kumar and CDPO A Vijaya Lakshmi were present.