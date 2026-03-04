Swift response of docs saves a woman’s life

Ongole: The doctors at KIMS Ongole saved a woman who drank a liquid used to clean the toilets and floors by performing emergency, critical surgery, announced the hospital Medical Director, Dr Thumu Srihari Reddy, and COO, K Ankireddy.

They said that a 21-year-old woman of Kandukur drank half-a-litre of the chemical liquid in rage due to issues in the family. After a while, she suffered a stomach-ache and informed the family, who immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital. However, the local doctors suggested transferring the patient to KIMS Ongole for advanced care. Upon examination, the KIMS doctors confirmed that her stomach had completely ruptured, with approximately one litre of pus and fluid accumulating in the abdominal cavity.

A medical team led by Dr Perumalla Karthik Babu (Gastro Surgeon) and Dr Ramakrishna (Anaesthesiologist) performed an emergency total gastrectomy to save her life. Dr Karthik Babu noted that while the chemical ingestion commonly causes gastrointestinal ulcers, complete stomach rupture is extremely rare. He said the woman has now recovered. Dr Srihari Reddy and Anki Reddy appreciated the surgical, ICU, and medical teams for their swift and skilled response in this rare, life-threatening situation. They said that their hospital is provided with advanced equipment, the latest technology, and expert doctors to handle such emergencies and critical cases.