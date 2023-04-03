Syllabus being changed to CBSE pattern to impart quality education: Minister Jogi Ramesh

MACHILIPATNAM: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has said that the State government was distributing tabs to the students studying in the government schools and getting them prepared to attend the CBSE examination by 2025.

He said the government was changing the State syllabus into CBSE pattern with a view to impart quality education to students and enable them to face national competition.

Jogi Ramesh distributed cheques under the Aasara scheme to the Self-Help Groups in Guduru mandal of Krishna district on Sunday and addressed a public meeting. He handed over cheques worth Rs 15 crore to members of 13,126 members of 1297 Self-Help Groups. The Minister said the State government was giving top priority to education and urged the women to take care of their children's education and make use of the tabs distributed to the children.

He said the government was developing infrastructure facilities in the schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He said the government was implementing English medium education and providing nutritious food under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme and urged the women to avoid watching TV serials and spend time to give education to their children.

He also distributed cheques under the third phase of YSR Aasara scheme to the women. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had personally seen the problems faced by women during his Padayatra and decided to empower the women by implementing various schemes.

He said the health clinics being installed in the villages are very useful to the villagers as they get 67 types of medicines and undergo 14 types of medical tests. He said family physician concept is also very useful to the people. He visited the medical camp organised in the village and asked about the medicines distributed to the villagers. Self-Help Groups belonging to Mallavolu, Polavaram, Aidugullapalli and Ramannapeta villages received Rs 14.99 crore under the third phase of Asara scheme. Local officials, people's representatives and SHG members attended the meeting.