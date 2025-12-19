Rakul Preet Singh inaugurates ‘Second Skin Makeup Studio & Academy’

Renowned makeup artist Kadali Chakravarthy, popularly known as Chakri, has launched his dream venture, Second Skin Makeup Studio & Academy, in Hyderabad. The grand inauguration took place at Panjagutta and was formally opened by actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Chakri is a familiar name in the film industry, having worked with leading actresses across Tollywood and Bollywood, including Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah. With this new studio and academy, he aims to offer professional makeup services while also training aspiring artists with industry-level skills.

Speaking at the event, Rakul Preet Singh expressed her happiness, calling Chakri like a brother and recalling their long association since her early films. She wished him success and hoped to see the academy expand further. Chakri thanked Rakul for her constant encouragement and support, calling her presence at the launch deeply special.