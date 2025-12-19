Tamil Nadu Publishes Draft Electoral Roll After Revision, Over 97 Lakh Names Removed

Tamil Nadu on Friday released its draft electoral roll after completing a Special Intensive Revision, revealing that over 97 lakh voter names have been removed from the list. Election officials said the deletions were carried out for multiple reasons, including migration, death, and duplication of entries.

Data shared by the state’s Chief Electoral Officer shows that around 66.4 lakh voters were removed after being identified as having migrated out of their registered constituencies. Another 26.9 lakh names were deleted following confirmation of the voters’ deaths, while nearly 3.98 lakh individuals were found to be registered in more than one location and were therefore struck off the rolls.

Officials also noted that enumeration forms were collected from about 5.43 crore voters during the exercise. This accounts for approximately 84.81 per cent of the total electorate in the state, reflecting a significant level of coverage during the revision process.

The release of Tamil Nadu’s draft roll comes shortly after the Election Commission of India published draft electoral rolls for several other regions earlier in the week, including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep. The updated lists are part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to maintain accurate and up-to-date voter records ahead of future elections.