  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Vi partners with Niyo Zero Forex Markup Cards for travellers

  • Created On:  19 Dec 2025 7:04 PM IST
Vi partners with Niyo Zero Forex Markup Cards for travellers
X
Latest partnership with Niyo complements Vi’s travel portfolio including Truly Unlimited IR packs, Discounted IR packs for Families travelling together, Lounge Access, Travel Insurance and Baggage protection.

Leading telecom operator Vi has partnered with travel banking fintech Niyo, to Provide Zero Markup Forex Card delivery for Vi customers travelling abroad this holiday season. This first-of-its-kind partnership by a telco, enables Vi customers travelling overseas on holiday, business or higher education to receive a Niyo Zero Forex Markup Card delivered to their doorstep within 24 hours.



Tags

Vi-Niyo partnershipZero Markup Forex CardInternational travel benefitsTravel fintech collaborationSeamless overseas spending
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

National News

More
Share it
X