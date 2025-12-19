Vi partners with Niyo Zero Forex Markup Cards for travellers

With the Niyo partnership, Vi is adding a strong financial convenience layer to this travel ecosystem. Vi Customers can request for the Zero mark-up Niyo Forex card on Vi App. A Niyo executive will assist Vi users with KYC verification, card setup and a trial transaction. Customers can input their name and pin code details to determine if their location is serviced by Niyo Express. For locations outside of the Express purview, customers can download the Niyo App and activate their card digitally.

As a special introductory offer for Vi customers, Niyo is offering their flagship Niyo Premium service (worth Rs 999/ year) completely free, which gives travellers a host of benefits such as:

● Rs 10,000 worth of annual savings on travel

● Zero convenience fee on visa & flight bookings on Niyo app

● Flat 10% off on international hotels on Niyo app

● 1 free lounge access every quarter

● 1 free ATM withdrawal every quarter

Accepted in more than 180 countries, the Niyo Forex card processes international transactions at base exchange rates and helps customers avoid the usual 3 to 5 percent forex mark-up that increases the cost of spending overseas.

This new initiative aligns with Vi’s continued focus on strengthening its International Roaming proposition combining first in Industry propositions for the benefit of International Travellers. Recently Vi had announced special roaming discounts for secondary members on Vi Family Postpaid plans, whereby Secondary members receive a 10 percent discount and REDX Family users receive a 25 percent discount on IR packs. Vi also partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer Travel Insurance cover of Rs.40 Lakh, at an attractive price point — just Rs.285 with all Vi IR Packs. Additionally, Vi’s partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags extends delayed/lost baggage protection with compensation of up to Rs 19,800 per bag at just Rs 99.