Vi partners with Niyo Zero Forex Markup Cards for travellers
Latest partnership with Niyo complements Vi’s travel portfolio including Truly Unlimited IR packs, Discounted IR packs for Families travelling together, Lounge Access, Travel Insurance and Baggage protection.
Leading telecom operator Vi has partnered with travel banking fintech Niyo, to Provide Zero Markup Forex Card delivery for Vi customers travelling abroad this holiday season. This first-of-its-kind partnership by a telco, enables Vi customers travelling overseas on holiday, business or higher education to receive a Niyo Zero Forex Markup Card delivered to their doorstep within 24 hours.
With the Niyo partnership, Vi is adding a strong financial convenience layer to this travel ecosystem. Vi Customers can request for the Zero mark-up Niyo Forex card on Vi App. A Niyo executive will assist Vi users with KYC verification, card setup and a trial transaction. Customers can input their name and pin code details to determine if their location is serviced by Niyo Express. For locations outside of the Express purview, customers can download the Niyo App and activate their card digitally.
As a special introductory offer for Vi customers, Niyo is offering their flagship Niyo Premium service (worth Rs 999/ year) completely free, which gives travellers a host of benefits such as:
● Rs 10,000 worth of annual savings on travel
● Zero convenience fee on visa & flight bookings on Niyo app
● Flat 10% off on international hotels on Niyo app
● 1 free lounge access every quarter
● 1 free ATM withdrawal every quarter
Accepted in more than 180 countries, the Niyo Forex card processes international transactions at base exchange rates and helps customers avoid the usual 3 to 5 percent forex mark-up that increases the cost of spending overseas.
This new initiative aligns with Vi’s continued focus on strengthening its International Roaming proposition combining first in Industry propositions for the benefit of International Travellers. Recently Vi had announced special roaming discounts for secondary members on Vi Family Postpaid plans, whereby Secondary members receive a 10 percent discount and REDX Family users receive a 25 percent discount on IR packs. Vi also partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer Travel Insurance cover of Rs.40 Lakh, at an attractive price point — just Rs.285 with all Vi IR Packs. Additionally, Vi’s partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags extends delayed/lost baggage protection with compensation of up to Rs 19,800 per bag at just Rs 99.
With the latest Niyo Forex Card offering, Vi has built a comprehensive and convenient international travel experience proposition for its customers, blending seamless connectivity, smarter spending and dependable protection from the moment they leave the country’s shores, till their return.