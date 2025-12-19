Step into the magical world of Surya Dev with Shalini Modi’s The Eternal Sun: The legacy of Surya Dev

New Delhi: The landmark institution of Triveni Kala Sangam bore witness to a luminous literary milestone today with the official launch of "The Eternal Sun: The Legacy of Surya Dev" by acclaimed author Shalini Modi. Published by Rupa Publications, the work is being hailed as a definitive narrative on the solar deity, weaving together ancient wisdom and mythological grandeur.

The evening, collaboratively presented by Rupa Publication and Oxford Bookstores, commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolising the dispelling of darkness—a fitting tribute to the Sun God. The ceremony was graced by various dignitaries including, Dr. Mariann Erdo, Director and Cultural Counsellor, Liszt Institute, Hungarian Cultural Centre, Ms. Shikha Rai, BJP MLA, Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha, Padmashree Shovana Narayan, Renowned Kathak Exponent and Author, Dr. Alka Pande, Celebrated Art Historian, Curator, and Author, Sunita Pant Bansal, Renowned Mythologist, Storyteller, and Author.

Before the literary discussions took flight, the audience was treated to a breathtaking dance drama performed by the students of the Jyotsna Shourie Dance Centre. The performance blended artistic movement with spiritual devotion, praising Surya Dev through powerful Vedic mantras and a choreographed rendition of Surya Namaskar, setting a transcendent tone for the unveiling.

Shalini Modi’s The Eternal Sun stands out by seamlessly blending the narratives of the Vedas, Puranas, Ramayana, and Mahabharata to give an insight into the extraordinary lives of Surya Dev, his wives and progeny. Shalini Modi continues her mission to bring the profound depths of Indian mythology to a modern audience, ensuring that the legacies of the gods remain vibrant and accessible

The cultural evening also showcased the unveiling of the book followed by an intellectual panel discussion. Sunita Pant Bansal and Shalini Modi engaged in a deep-dive conversation with the author, exploring the nuances of Surya Dev’s legacy. The session, expertly moderated by Richa Tiwari, Senior Development Editor at Rupa Publications India, touched upon the various phases of the life of the Sun God and the relevance of solar symbolism in contemporary times.

About The Book

The Eternal Sun: The Legacy of Surya Dev, seeks to illuminate the role of Surya in Hindu philosophy and culture through an exploration of stories associated with him, his relationships with his consorts, his lineage and other deities as well as beings and his influence on human life. As the book journeys through the myths, mantras and mysteries surrounding this divine luminary; it invites the readers to connect with the timeless energy of Surya, the god who watches over us, shines upon us, and inspires us to rise above and reach for the light within.

Price: 295