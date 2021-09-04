Tab on liquor sales helps assess welfare schemes

The Central government should seriously consider the proposal of linking the Aadhaar card to the sales of alcohol, as it did in other services.

Though I do not support the denial of welfare schemes to the poor, observing the expenditure on liquor with the help of Aadhaar number helps the government decide whether the money transferring scheme is really required or not.

Also, this will help in the reduction of atrocities against women and increase happiness in families.

— Neppalli Nageswara Rao, AP Ex-Servicemen JAC Chairman, Ongole