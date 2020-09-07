Table tennis player Jyothi Sammeta passes away

Rajamahendravaram: Eminent academician and table tennis player Jyothi Sammeta, wife of Phanindra Kumar died after brief illness at Lexington-Boston in USA recently. She was the daughter of 'Kreeadapipasi' Sunkara Bhaskar Rao.

Jyothi studied in Riverdale School and Government Girls High School and done her B Sc in Government Arts College and completed MBA from SKR College for Women in the city. She done her Ph D from Andhra University for her thesis on Human Resource Management in cooperatives-selected units in Visakhapatnam.

Later, she worked as associate professor in department of commerce and management for two and half decades and also served as chief warden of ladies hostel in Andhra University.

She represented Andhra University ladies table tennis team for All India Inter University Tournaments held at Nagercoil, Nagapur etc and she won the prestigious Ebden Memorial Table Tennis Ladies Championship at Andhra Medical College.