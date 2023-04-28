Tadepalli: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stresses on quality in road construction

Tadepalli : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the panchayat raj and rural development officials to expedite pending works related to the digital libraries, village clinics, RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) and village secretariats.

At a review on the departments on Thursday, the Chief Minister told them to pay special attention to ensure quality in the construction of roads so that they would last for at least five years. Pointing out that some roads are getting damaged in the second year itself, he instructed them to take necessary steps to avoid this.

Since the government is implementing various welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Kapu Nestham and EBC Nestham for the empowerment of women by providing self-employment opportunities through bank loans, officials should strive to augment the opportunities for them, he said.

Besides working towards having tie-ups with multinational companies for selling their products, officials should also ensure that the beneficiaries become entrepreneurs in the same year of receiving the benefits under various schemes, he suggested, observing this would help achieve sustainable economic development in rural areas.

Officials explained that so far 9 lakh SC, ST, BC and Minority women have started their own business enterprises with the help of Cheyutha and tie-ups with MNCs like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Reliance, Mahendra and P&G for marketing their products have been completed.

Officials told him that 215.17 lakh working days have been created so far as part of the target to provide 1,500 lakh working days with an expenditure of Rs 5,280 crore under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme this year. He was informed that the total estimated expenditure under the employment guarantee scheme is put at Rs 8,800 crore out of which Rs 3,520 crore would be incurred on material alone.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to take steps to get the Rs 880 crore outstanding from the Central government under the employment guarantee scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

Programmes like Cheyutha Mahila Mart, Vastra, tamarind processing units, onion solar drying units, e-Mirchi and backyard poultry are being taken up to help the beneficiaries, the officials said, adding that 27 Cheyutha Mahila Marts have been established so far. Plans are afoot to set up two Cheyutha Mahila Marts in each district with a view to supply essential commodities for lesser prices to the people.

The Chief Minister was informed that 200 women were provided employment in the Vastra garment unit established at Samalkot in Kakinada district and marketing tie-ups have been arranged with Trends and Ajio while 3,000 families are being benefited through the tamarind processing unit established in Chittoor district. Deputy Chief Minister (panchayat raj and rural development) B Muthyala Naidu, chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, special CS (PR & RD) B Rajasekhar, finance secretary K V V Satyanarayana, PR & RD commissioner Suryakumari, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD P Basant Kumar, SERP CEO A Md Imtiaz and other officials were present.