Tadepalli : Govt to seek feedback on schemes says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Tadepalli : COINCIDING with completion of three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the YSRCP leaders and activists will go to people from November 6 for 10 days to get a feedback about the success of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the past one-and-a-half years.

Disclosing this here to media at the party headquarters on Saturday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said remarkable changes have been brought about in the state by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past one-and-a-half years, which would have otherwise taken three or four years to achieve.

It was on November 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy began his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and the mass contact programme had given an insight of the plight of people. This has reflected in the manifesto which was translated into welfare schemes.

"Our government has fulfilled about 90 per cent of the promises," he said adding that Jagan Mohan Reddy had emerged as a trendsetter in working for social justice.

The leaders and cadre would be meeting the people to get a feedback on the implementation of the welfare schemes and how to provide better services, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said village secretariats have been set in place and village volunteers were recruited to take governance to the door-steps of people.

"The government has turned the volunteers into facilitators who have been working on saturation basis in a transparent manner to take the government programmes to the poor and weaker sections.

Over 50 lakh farmers have got input subsidy directly into their accounts through the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) with the stroke of a computer button by the Chief Minister as part of Rythu Bharosa programme," he said.

He alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had messed up the whole system and left debts of hundreds of crores of rupees to the state. He said the opposition was going to the court against any good thing that government wanted to do whether it be providing housing to the por or introducing English medium at the primary school level.