Tadepalli: Kodali Nani blasts TDP for its double standards

Tadepalli: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that going by the recent developments, it seems that there is an overreach of independent institutions and reiterated that there has been insider trading in Amaravati land scam which has exposed double standards of the TDP.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here on Saturday, he said it was Chandrababu Naidu and his men who sought an inquiry into Amaravati deals and are now trying to stall the probe.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy always had one view point on the land scam and the investigation has vindicated his stand. There is every need to take up the issue at national level and was raised in Parliament.

All the bravado of the TDP was lost once the process was set in motion and TDP leaders had petitioned to stall investigation. While asserting that their government would hold judiciary in high regard, Nani, however, pointed out that "some institutions" in the State seem to be arrogant.

"These investigations are not about individuals or political parties but it is about the wealth of the State that was plundered by the previous government, and hence, we are answerable to the poor people of the State. These minor issues will not deter us from carrying out what we had promised to the people about the irregularities of the previous government," he said.

On the issue of attacks on the temples in the State, Nani alleged that Naidu was working towards disturbing the communal harmony in the State.

Responding to the criticism unleashed against the State government on levying road development cess on petrol and diesel, Nani said the decision was taken only towards road maintenance. He further remarked that Naidu and TDP leaders have no moral ground to criticise YSRCP government on the road cess.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu reiterated the need for a national level debate on functions and overreach of the four pillars of democracy.

The Minister said there are many instances in history where the irregularities of the previous government were probed and asserted that the inquiries can be conducted on issues pertaining to the preceding governments.

Regarding gag order on the media, the Minister said there were cases against former judges of the Supreme Court but never was such a gag order issued but why the former Advocate General or his associates, including kin of a serving judge, are so special to attract the extraordinary provisions of gag is something people are unable to understand, he said.