Tagore Library conducts quiz competitions

Vijayawada: Following the direction of the director of public libraries, the Tagore Library here on Sunday conducted quiz competitions as part of the ‘We Love to Read’ programme being conducted every Sunday.

About 40 students from various schools participated in the competitions conducted by Grade I librarian Ramadevi. Addressing thestudents, Ramadevi said that quiz competitions would help children to increase their vocabulary and thinking power.

Teachers Dev and Durga Bhavani organised the quiz competitions. Balaji V, Bargav Varma K and K Vaishnavi secured the first place followed by V Jnaneswari, T Rajeswari and Ram Sai as runners. The Librarian distributed prizes to the winners. Parents of students, and faculty of various schools also participated.