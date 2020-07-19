Tahsildars are now allowed to grant permission for marriages in Andhra Pradesh

The government of Andhra Pradesh has made arrangements to impose regulations on holding marriage functions. It has become a difficult task to get the necessary permission as the responsibility has been handed over to the collectors in the past. At this juncture, it was recently decided to hand over this responsibility to the Tahsildars.

Coronavirus continues to spread in Andhra Pradesh. In this context, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken another crucial decision. The state government has made several changes in the matter of permission for marriage permits. Until now, marriages had to be approved by the district collectors. However, due to delays in the process, the AP government issued a GO handing over the responsibilities to the local tehsildars in the manuals. With the start of Shravana month from July 21, large scale weddings are likely to take place. With this, the state government took a decision to this extent.

The government has stated in GO that only marriages should be allowed and no other functions should be allowed. The government has made it clear that only 20 people should attend on behalf of the bride and groom. Applicants for marriage permits will be required to pay Rs. 10 for none judicial stamps to the tahsildar. Jagan government has warned that the National Disaster Management Act will be taken if these regulations are violated.