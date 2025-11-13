Taiwanese delegation visits Brandix India Apparel City

Visakhapatnam: Exploring collaboration opportunities in the textile and apparel sector, a high-level delegation from Taiwan visited Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) here.

During their visit to BIAC, the delegation led by Shelly Chein, chairperson of the Taiwan Non-Woven Fabrics Industry Association toured the 1,000-acre integrated apparel park, gaining insights into its world-class infrastructure, sustainability practices, and operational scale.

The team visited Brandix Apparel unit 1, the single largest ladies’ underwear manufacturing facility in India, and Teejay India, one of the country’s largest fabric mills located within the park.

The visit also covered BIAC’s sustainability and environmental facilities, including the Water Treatment Plant (WTP), an ultra-modern facility capable of treating 60 million litres of raw water per day and the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), which meets stringent environmental standards and can treat 56 million litres of effluent per day, showcasing BIAC’s advanced environmental management systems.

After browsing through the unit, Shelly Chein, Chairperson of the Taiwan Non-Woven Fabrics Industry Association (TNFIA) said: “We were truly impressed by the scale and sustainability standards at Brandix India Apparel City. The park exemplifies how integrated ecosystems can drive global competitiveness while maintaining environmental responsibility. We look forward to exploring potential areas of collaboration.”

G Rekha Rani, commissioner, handlooms and textiles, joined the delegation and delivered a presentation highlighting the state’s strong textile ecosystem, industry-friendly policies, and growing potential for global partnerships. “Andhra Pradesh is committed to strengthening its position as a leading textile and apparel hub in India. Integrated parks like Brandix India Apparel City exemplify the kind of sustainable and scalable infrastructure that attracts global investors and creates large-scale employment opportunities for our people.” Speaking on the occasion, general Udaya Perera, country head-Brandix India Apparel City, said: “We are delighted to host the delegation from Taiwan and showcase how BIAC integrates sustainability, innovation and scale to enable global apparel manufacturing.”