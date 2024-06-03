Take action against Sri Chaitanya Narayana Schools for violating RTE Act: DYFI

Badvel (YSR district): Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) district president Mudiam Chinni has demanded immediate action against Sri Chaitanya Narayana High Schools. In a press conference held at Sundarayya building in Badvel town on Sunday, organised by DYFI town committee, he called for the closure of schools that do not implement Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Chinni criticised Sri Chaitanya Narayana Schools for adopting fraudulent policies and misleading parents with false campaigns. He accused these schools of charging exorbitant fees and putting undue mental pressure on students, which led to a high number of suicides in the past.

The DYFI leader specifically pointed out that schools were violating RTE Act by selling textbooks and uniforms at prices higher than government rates. He alleged that management of these corporate schools was deceiving parents under the guise of IIT Olympiad and medical coaching.

He demanded strict action against the owners of Sri Chaitanya Narayana Schools and questioned why no action had been taken against education department officials involved in these practices. He urged the authorities to hold these officials accountable for their role in the sale of admission books and uniforms in public.