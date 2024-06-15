Take foolproof measures for UPSC Prelims exam: Collector Pravin

Tirupati: District Collector Pravin Kumar told the officials to take foolproof measures for the UPSC civil services preliminary examinations to be held on June 16. Addressing a coordination meeting with the officials regarding the examination, here on Friday, he said that there are 11 centres in the district to conduct the examination in which about 5,518 candidates may attend.

For this, 11 local inspecting officers (Tahsildars), 11 chief superintendents and five district officials were appointed for coordination. District Joint Collector will act as observer for the examination while Tirupati RDO will be the question papers custodian. A control room will function at Tirupati RDO office on June 15 and 16, which can be approached through mobile numbers: 9000665565 or 9676928804.

The Collector said the examination will be held in two sessions from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates should reach the examination centres before 30 minutes of the scheduled time of examination after which the gates will be closed and no one will be allowed even after one minute late. Candidates should bring their hall tickets and any government issued ID cards with them. Mobile phones, electronic watches, wireless headsets etc., will not be allowed.

Pravin Kumar added that there will be tight security at all examination centres. Bus facility to be provided for the candidates to reach the centres and advised candidates to reach Tirupati on Saturday itself. Police sleuths should frisk the candidates at the entry points before allowing them inside. DRO K Penchala Kishore, UPSC official, chief superintendents and other officials attended the meeting.