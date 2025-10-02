Take steps to curb stray dog’ menace

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed officials concerned to take steps for proper sanitation in the city.

Along with engineering and health department officials, she checked sanitation works in Bairagipatteda, Bhagath Singh Colony, Hathiramji Colony, and nearby places here on Wednesday. She inquired the residents whether garbage collection vehicles are coming every day, drains were being cleaned or not.

The Commissioner directed officials to send garbage vehicles daily at fixed times for every street and to create awareness among people to hand over wet, dry, and hazardous waste separately. She also said that many complaints received about stray dogs and ordered immediate action.

The ongoing Brahmotsavam pilgrim crowd more in the city, she instructed the staff to maintain extra cleanliness at busy places like railway station and bus stand areas.

State Yadava Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Mahesh, RO Ravi, ACP Madhu, Fire Officer Praveen Kumar, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah were present.