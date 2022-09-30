Take up job big or small, Jogi urges youth

Machilipatnam: The State government has been creating so many employment opportunities for the youth for the past three years, stated Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh. He added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is resolving all the problems, which have been pending for decades.

The Minister launched a mega job mela, jointly organised by AP Skill Development Corporation, District Rural Development Agency and Society for Employment Generation and Enterprises Development at Pedana on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramesh informed that multinational companies like Kia motors, HDFC Bank, Apollo Pharma, Med Plus Pharma, Ekart logistics, etc would provide about 1,500 jobs to unemployed through this job mela.

He suggested to the youth to do the job even it pays less salary as it will be helpful in future. The youth were also told to utilise these types of opportunities to achieve goals in life.

Prior attending the job mela, Minister Ramesh participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of CC road works worth Rs 55 lakh in Gudur.

Pedana Municipal Chairperson Jyotsna Rani, Skill Development officer Srinivasa Rao and others participated.