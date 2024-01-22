Takes Over APCC Reins: Sharmila tears into YSRCP misrule in AP

Vijayawada: The entry of YS Sharmila as APCC president in the state has caused ripples in the ruling YSRCP. The party which normally refuses to react found itself in a piquant situation and went to the extent of advising her to be decent in her criticism.

Soon after taking charge as APCC president, Sharmila has minced no words in criticising the YSRCP government in general and her brother and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular.



She questioned why Jagan Reddy, being a Christian, did not react when violence took place in Manipur and several churches were damaged and Christians were attacked. She said around 2,000 churches were demolished and 60,000 people were displaced in Manipur but Jagan Reddy did not utter a word about it. “Are the victims of Manipur not Chrisitians?” she questioned.

Referring to the situation in Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila said there has been no development in the state. The state in the last five years had become debt-ridden. The burden has mounted to Rs 10 lakh crore. Not just that, she said, Jagan who had demanded and fought for the Special Category Status for the state when in the Opposition had forgotten about it after coming to power. He instead of fighting for it compromised with the Centre and supported the saffron party, she added.

The APCC chief said her father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had never supported the BJP and was a staunch Congress man. She alleged that the BJP provokes one religion against the other. She said that both the TDP and YSRCP are supporting the BJP and hence people should think why they should vote for them in the ensuing elections.

Tearing into the YSRCP rule, Sharmila said liquor mafia, sand mafia and mining mafia were ruling the state. She said states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand got many benefits as they were given the Special Category Status while AP was denied such benefits.

She said Andhra Pradesh could have got tax exemptions and other incentives if it had got the SCS. She sought the support of Congress functionaries to strengthen the party from the grassroots level.