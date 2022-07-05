Tallapaka temples Brahmotsavams from July 10 to 18

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Chennakeshava Swamy temple and Sri Siddeswara Swamy temples at Tallapaka, the birth place of saint poet Annamacharya, in YSR district will be held from July 10-18. Ankurarpanam for the Utsavam will be held on July 9. Daily Pallaki Utsavam in the morning and Vahana Seva in the evening will be conducted during the nine-day Brahmotsavams.

The Utsavam will begin with Dwajarohanam on July 10 followed by Hamsa Vahanam (July 11), Simha Vahanam (July 12), Hanumantha Vahanam(July 13), Garuda Vahanam (July 14), Gaja Vahanam ((July 15), Rathotsavam (July 16), Aswa Vahanam (July 17) and Chakra Snanam and Dwajavarohanam (July 18). Following age-old temple tradition, Pushpa Yagam will be conducted the next day after the completion of Brahmotsavams on July 19.

As part of Brahmotsavam celebrations, the TTD will be organising devotional cultural programmes like Bhakti Sangeet, Harikathas etc. by artistes of HDPP and Annamacharya projects.