Tammareddy Bharadwaj urges govt. to resolve problems of Tollywood as early as possible

Tollywood producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj has reacted to the decision taken by the AP government regarding the Cinema Tickets issue. He said there are many problems in the Telugu film industry and ticket rates matter is very small.

He said that earlier they use to sell the tickets for high prices without paying the taxes and now came forward to pay the taxes if the rates are hiked reasonably. Tammareddy said it is not correct to ask for an increase in ticket rates for big-budget movies. However, the producer has urged the stakeholders to speak about the industry on the whole with the government.

Tammareddy Bhardwaj urged CM Jagan to solve the problems of the Telugu film industry as soon as possible. He said the issues would be resolved if the chamber members were called along with Chiranjeevi this time. Tammareddy Bhardwaj also reminded me about the Nandi Awards program, which has been pending for many years and asked me to resolve it.

Meanwhile, the team led by Chiranjeevi will meet chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday to have a discussion on the movie ticket prices. The committee constituted to study the ticket prices issues has submitted its report to the government and is reportedly recommended the hike in the prices. It remains to be seen what the government would decide after the meeting.