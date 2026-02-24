Tammineni condemns Ambati’s arrest

Guntur: Former Speaker of State Legislative Assembly and YSRCP leader Tammineni Sitaram condemned the repeated arrests of Ambati Rambabu and said it is not appropriate to send him to jail again and again. He stated that YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh, Bhaskar Reddy and P Ramakrishna Reddy have been arrested, but none of them are in a state of fear. He along with the former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Mudragada Padmanabham visited former minister Ambati Ramababu's house here on Monday and consoled him.

Speaking to the media, he questioned how Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has served four terms, does not know how to handle the situation properly. He said that such actions will not benefit the government in any way and that arresting everyone will not achieve anything. He urged the government to stop such actions at least now.

Former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna condemned the attack on Ambati Rambabu’s residence. He said the people of the state are aware of Rambabu’s nature and personality. He added that Rambabu had expressed regret over his remarks and clarified that he did not intend them in that manner. He warned that if the government tries to intimidate leaders and do politics through fear, people will not remain silent.

Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham expressed solidarity with “firebrand” leader Ambati Rambabu. He condemned the alleged attack on the residence of the former YSRCP minister and criticised Naidu. He alleged that the TDP is targeting the Kapu community and accused Naidu of being responsible for incidents where women were allegedly mistreated. He asked the CM to think about how he would feel if such incidents happened to his own family.