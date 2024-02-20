Live
- Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan, reiterates 400-seat target
- SP declares third list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP, fields Shivpal Yadav from Budaun
- Hooda pans Haryana Governor's address to Assembly
- Technology Centre for MSMEs to come up at Kerala's Technopark
- RBI economists reject IMF view that India’s debt-GDP ratio may shoot up
- Scribes' bodies demand immediate release of TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali
- 10 Cong MLAs suspended in Guj Assembly amid protests over fake govt offices
- Jashn-e-Adab to be held in Delhi from Feb 23-25
- CCI Snooker Classic: Jabalpur cueist Nikhilesh Pillai moves into the second round of qualifying stage
- BJP's Barala elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana
Taneti Vanitha Akka Devata deity in Bhimolu of Gopalpuram mandal
Taneti Vanitha, the State Home Minister and Disaster Management Minister, paid a visit to the Ammavar of Akka Devatas in Bhimolu of Gopalapuram mandal. She was the chief guest during the Tirtha Mahotsavam of Akka Devatala on Tuesday.
Special pujas were conducted in the temple, followed by a Kolata dance performance in the temple premises. The Minister expressed her wish for the well-being and happiness of all the people of the state with the blessings of the deities. The event was attended by local public representatives, leaders, devotees, and others.
