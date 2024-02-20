  • Menu
Taneti Vanitha Akka Devata deity in Bhimolu of Gopalpuram mandal

Taneti Vanitha, the State Home Minister and Disaster Management Minister, paid a visit to the Ammavar of Akka Devatas in Bhimolu of Gopalapuram mandal.

Taneti Vanitha, the State Home Minister and Disaster Management Minister, paid a visit to the Ammavar of Akka Devatas in Bhimolu of Gopalapuram mandal. She was the chief guest during the Tirtha Mahotsavam of Akka Devatala on Tuesday.

Special pujas were conducted in the temple, followed by a Kolata dance performance in the temple premises. The Minister expressed her wish for the well-being and happiness of all the people of the state with the blessings of the deities. The event was attended by local public representatives, leaders, devotees, and others.

