Taneti Vanitha all praise for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Home and Disaster Management Minister Dr. Taneti Vanitha praised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing volunteer and secretariat systems in the state, calling it a unique initiative that has led to a golden era of good governance. The Minister was speaking at a Pradnam Mandal level program where awards were presented to the best village and ward secretariat volunteers in Gollagudem, Dwarka Tirumala mandal.

A total of 405 volunteers were honored and congratulated by the Minister, who emphasized that these volunteers are not employees working for a salary, but are dedicated individuals serving without corruption or discrimination. The awards, including Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna, and Seva Vajra, were given to recognize and incentivize their efforts in ensuring the transparent and fair distribution of government welfare schemes.

Minister Taneti Vanitha highlighted the importance of the volunteers' role in bridging the gap between the government schemes and the people, ensuring that benefits reach all those who are eligible. She encouraged the volunteers to continue serving the people responsibly and effectively.

The awards ceremony included the distribution of certificates, shawls, badges, and medals, along with cash prizes. The Seva Vajra award recipients received 30 thousand rupees, while Seva Ratna awardees received 20 thousand rupees and Seva Mitra awardees received 15 thousand rupees.

Local public representatives, department heads, leaders, coordinators, and volunteers participated in the program, which celebrated the dedicated service of the volunteers towards achieving the government's ambitious goals. The Minister expressed her satisfaction in presenting the best service awards for the third consecutive year in the name of Vandanam, acknowledging the outstanding contributions of the volunteers.