Taneti Vanitha participate in YSR Asara celebrations, lauds YS Jagan for giving priority to women

Andhra Pradesh Minister Taneti Vanitha expressed her gratitude towards the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, stating that he is prioritizing women empowerment and implementing numerous welfare programs in the state. She made these remarks during the fourth installment of the YSR Asara celebrations in Gopalapuram and Devarapalli Mandals of Gopalapuram Constituency in East Godavari District.

A total of 10 Crore 8 Lakh rupees was handed over to 12,467 Dwakra women from 1,267 groups in Gopalapuram Mandal, while 15 Crore 33 Lakh rupees was given to 1,663 groups in Devarapalli Mandal, benefiting 16,630 Dwakra women. The YSR Asara scheme has distributed a total of 40 Crore 31 Lakh rupees to Gopalapuram Mandal and 61 Crore 32 Lakh rupees to Devarapalli Mandal over the course of four installments.

Minister Taneti Vanitha praised the Chief Minister for his dedication to women empowerment, stating that Andhra Pradesh is leading in this area compared to other states. The government has also provided house plots to every girl child in the state as a gift, distributing a total of 32 lakh plots for free. The Minister highlighted the Chief Minister's efforts in implementing educational reforms and eliminating child labor. The government has introduced programs such as Jagananna Ammaodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Manabadi Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Vidyadeevena, and Dormadeevena to support education.



Minister Taneti Vanitha emphasized that welfare programs continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government announcing welfare calendars in advance. The schemes like YSR Cheyutha, YSR Kapu Nestham, YSR EBC Nestham, and others have directly benefited women belonging to various caste categories and economically backward classes. The poverty rate in the state has decreased from 12% to 6% due to these initiatives. Minister Taneti Vanitha concluded by requesting the public to support and bless the government in the future.