Tanguturi statue vandalised in Nellore, TDP stages protest

Nellore: Unidentified miscreants partially burnt the statue of Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu located at main vegetable market in the city. There is no information when the incident took place, but the issue came to light on Tuesday when TDP leaders cleansed it with milk and staged a protest at the spot, blaming the negligence of the state government for the incident.

Party spokesperson Ucchi Bhuvaneswari Prasad along with former corporators and party leaders staged a protest at the statue demanding the officials to remove the cloth mask put up by the officials reportedly in view of model code of conduct in place for MLC elections.

The TDP leaders alleged that vandals had poured petrol on and set alight to the statue. It may be the work of either drunkards or anti-social elements, they said and criticised the apathy of government.

Bhuvaneswari Prasad said to keep people in dark about the extent of damage, the officials wrapped the statue in white cloth. He said when they tried to remove the cloth, police prevented them. The TDP activists then poured milk on the masked statue as a mark of respect and for cleansing it.

He asked how great leaders such as Dr B R Ambedkar, Tanguturi, Amarajeevi influence the MLC polls and demanded the government to install a new bronze statue if the condition of the statue is not good.

Former corporators Kappira Srinivasulu, Penchala Naidu, party leaders Kappira Revathi, Putta Ajay, Kuvvarapu Balaji, Brahmin Association leaders and others participated.