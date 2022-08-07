TATA express to get modern LHB rake

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake will be introduced to Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam and Visakhapatnam- Tata Nagar- Visakhapatnam express trains by East Coast Railway.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said Waltair Division has introduced modern LHB coaches in 11 pairs of trains already.

Railways try to provide more comforts to the travellers and the public should also be equally responsible for its maintenance, he added.

Visakhapatnam- Kollam (train No. 18567) express will run with LHB coaches with effect from August 11. In return, Kollam –Visakhapatnam (train No. 18568) will run with LHB coaches from August 12.

Visakhapatnam- TataNagar (train No. 20816) express will run with LHB coaches from August 14. In return, TataNagar- Visakhapatnam (train No. 20815) will run with LHB coaches August 15.

Weekly train between Visakhapatnam-Paradeep-Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam-Paradeep (train No. 22810) weekly superfast express will leave Visakhapatnam on every Sunday from August 7 at 11.45 pm and will reach Paradeep at 9.05 am on the next day.

Paradeep- Visakhapatnam (train No. 22809) weekly train will leave Paradeep on every Monday from August 8 at 10.25 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam at 7.50 am on the next day.

The service has stoppages at Vizianagaram, Chipurupali, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rahama.

Express between Visakhapatnam-Durg-Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam-Durg (train No. 18530) daily express train will leave Visakhapatnam from August 13 at 4.55 pm and will reach Durg at 5.40 am on the next day.

Durg-Visakhapatnam (train No. 18530) daily will leave Durg from August 14 at 6.30 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam at 10.50 am on the next day.

The express has stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Komatipalli, Donkinavalasa, Bobbili, Sitanagaram, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town, Gumada, Kuneru, Rayagada, Singapur Road, Theruvali, Bisamcuttack, Muniguda, Doikalu, Ambodala, Lanjigarh Road, Norla Road, Rupra Road, Kandel Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Muribahal, Kantabanji, Turekela Road, Harishankar Road, Nawapara Road, Khariar Road, Bagbahra, Mahasamund, Belsonda, Arang Mahanadi, Lakholi, Mandir Hasaud, Raipur, Sarona, Kumhari, Deobalodacharoda, Bhilai, Bhilai Power House and Bhilai Nagar.