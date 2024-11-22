TCS recruits 52 PB Siddhartha students

Vijayawada: The IT giant TCS in the off-campus drive recruited 52 students of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science pursuing final year B Com and BBA, said principal of the college Dr M Ramesh.

In a statement released here on Thursday, Training and placement officer of the college Sridhar Kavuri stated that these students performed well in TCS national quarter test and faced HR interview to secure job offers as Business Process Service Executives with salary package of Rs 2.4 lakh per annum. College Director V Babu Rao appreciated the efforts of faculty members and placement cell in moulding the students into potential manpower through meticulous training that led to this splendid success.

Siddhartha Academy president Dr Ch Nageswara Rao, secretary P Lakshmana Rao, treasurer S Venkateswara Rao, college dean Prof Rajesh Jampala, the staff and the students congratulated the selected students.