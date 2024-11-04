Guntur: The Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2024 conference was held at the Walter E Washington Convention Centre in Washington, DC. The four-day scientific event, spanning October 27 to October 30, attended by 10,000 cardiologists and featured 1,400 faculty members from around the world. Highlights included 33 live cases covering endovascular, structural, and coronary interventions.

MD, DM, Director of Endovascular Interventions at Lalitha Group of Hospitals in Guntur, India Dr Anurag Polavarapu presented a scientific paper titled “Challenging Intervention in a Case of Left Hand - Acute Limb Ischemia,” said Managing Director Dr PV Raghava Sarma.

The key theme of TCT 2024 was “Intervention as a Means of Prevention,” reflecting the current trend in cardiology towards early disease detection and proactive interventions for asymptomatic patients.

In this conference many ground breaking research work is presented quoting the SOUL trial, Dr Anurag explained that a simple oral diabetic drug Semaglutide significantly lowers cardiovascular risk in adults with type 2 diabetes and existing cardiovascular conditions. In this Phase 3 trial, patients who took a 14 mg daily dose of semaglutide showed a 14% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), such as heart attacks and strokes, compared to those on a placebo. The study tracked over 9,650 participants aged 50 and older with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or chronic kidney disease.

Additionally, the SIRONA trial, the study of drug-coated balloon (DCB) in treating peripheral vascular disease (PVD) showed safety and efficacy of sirolimus-coated balloons and paclitaxel-coated balloons, expanding treatment choices for PAD.

Other key session focussed on advances in the field of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR), which are the latest techniques to tackle the Valvular heart diseases.