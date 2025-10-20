TDP accuses Sri Devi of political opportunism

Pattikonda: Tensions flared in Chityala village on Saturday, with leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) strongly condemning what they described as “politically motivated actions” by former MLA KE Shyam Babu’s opponents.

Speaking at a press conference held at the TDP office on Sunday under the chairmanship of mandal president Kadavala Sudhakar, the leaders alleged that villagers had been instigated to obstruct former MLA Sri Devi’s visit to the village for political mileage. They defended the KE family, saying it has always stood by the poor and weaker sections, particularly Valmiki community members, and strongly objected to remarks made against them. The leaders criticised Sri Devi’s family for “insulting” Valmiki community sentiments by ridiculing the educational background of Chityala Society Chairman Pradeep Reddy.

“If literacy is the yardstick, let’s see who can read and write English fluently — your family or ours,” they challenged, accusing Sri Devi of lacking political etiquette.

They also pointed to her family’s alleged history of factional politics, recalling past incidents of violence and disappearances.

“The KE family has always empowered weaker sections politically and socially, which the people of Kurnool district are well aware of,” the leaders asserted.

They also accused Sri Devi of deliberately creating disturbances during the signature collection programme linked to the “One Crore Signatures” campaign by holding it in villages late in the evening.

“Provoking unrest to gain sympathy and making baseless allegations against our MLA and the KE family will not be tolerated,” they warned, cautioning that continued defamatory remarks could lead to “serious consequences.”

Several party leaders and activists, including Battina Venkataramudu, Sambasiva Reddy, Tuggali Nagendra, Alamakonda Nabi, Manohar Chowdary, Chandoli Tirupal, Timmaiah Chowdary, Yerragudi Venkataswamy, Chandoli Rangappa, Venkatapathi Loknath, Tirupal Naidu, Komma Venkatesh, and Parla Srinivas participated in the press meet.